Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 40,513 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $2,980,946.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,754,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 403,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,694. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $85,744,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after purchasing an additional 661,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,895,000 after purchasing an additional 606,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

