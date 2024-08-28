Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,972,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 6,200,415 shares.The stock last traded at $5.53 and had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

The company has a market cap of $608.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

