Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

ISRG stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $481.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,977. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.