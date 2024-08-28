Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.55. 1,155,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.24. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.