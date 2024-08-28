Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.39

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.39 and last traded at $112.30, with a volume of 11225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

