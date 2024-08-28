Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the July 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. 220,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,422. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

