Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 134,540 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
