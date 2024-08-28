Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 134,540 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

