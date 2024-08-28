Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 288.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 177,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

