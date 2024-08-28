Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $32.47

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $31.61. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 29,353 shares traded.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $588.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

