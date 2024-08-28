Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Down 36.3% in August

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 297.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

