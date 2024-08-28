Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.76

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 4999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $535.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

