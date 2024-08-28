Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.82

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 70768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

