Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.82

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 70768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.