Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.53

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.53 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,083,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,610,000 after purchasing an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 377.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 290,464 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,097 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.