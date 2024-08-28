Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 4.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 247,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $422.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.