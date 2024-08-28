Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,652,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

