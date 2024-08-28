Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Park Edge Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.6% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. 552,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,021. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.