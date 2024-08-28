Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,719 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. 787,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,721. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

