Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

