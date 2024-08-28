Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 28th (BIG, BMO, CNK, E, GCI, IMO, LFCR, NTRA, PEB, PKG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 28th:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Big Lots Inc alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $123.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$114.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$130.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$112.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$123.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$117.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$134.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $5.10 target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.