Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 161,621 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15% compared to the average volume of 140,461 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of XLF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 17,334,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,525,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

