io.net (IO) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last Week

io.net (IO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. io.net has a total market cap of $182.68 million and approximately $85.25 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, io.net has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 110,161,124 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.94665551 USD and is down -10.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $84,946,294.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

