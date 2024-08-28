IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $436.46 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $436.46 million and $2.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000926 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.