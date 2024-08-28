Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $113.43. 1,311,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,072. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.67, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $114.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.