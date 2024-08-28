iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1761 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.