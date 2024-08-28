iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLH opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $110.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

