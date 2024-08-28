iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.49

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,713,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

