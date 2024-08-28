iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. The company had a trading volume of 427,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

