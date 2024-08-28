iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.24

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 121556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.