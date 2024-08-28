iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.24

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 121556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Stories
