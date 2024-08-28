iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AOR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 90,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

