iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.52

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 5584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 764,806 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,748,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

