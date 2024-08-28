iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $563.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $485.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

