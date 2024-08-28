iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 6,120,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,185. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.