iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. 6,120,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

