iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.53

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 69589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

