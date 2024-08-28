iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.53

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 69589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Featured Stories
