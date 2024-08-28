iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,389 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 911,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

