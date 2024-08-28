iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.42

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 49395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

