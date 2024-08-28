iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.60

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 38517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.79.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $712.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $554,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

