iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.43

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.43 and last traded at $106.62, with a volume of 272596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.50.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,644,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 489,230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 444,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,075,000 after acquiring an additional 393,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.