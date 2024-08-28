iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,571,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. 544,975 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

