iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 42,841 shares.The stock last traded at $93.80 and had previously closed at $93.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $779.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

