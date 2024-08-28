iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 672.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,112 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

