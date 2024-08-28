iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Trimmed by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.70. 469,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,217. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.76 and its 200-day moving average is $289.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.