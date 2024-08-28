iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.47. The stock had a trading volume of 655,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,502. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.