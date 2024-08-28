iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,909,602. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.