iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lifted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.22. The stock had a trading volume of 134,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,749. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average of $253.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

