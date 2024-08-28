iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. 36,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,381. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

