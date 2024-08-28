iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of IYF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.31. 74,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

