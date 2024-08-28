iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.78

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 19784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.