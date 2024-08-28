Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.88 and last traded at C$17.92. Approximately 221,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,231,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5874016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$205,626,028.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$205,626,028.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706. 45.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

