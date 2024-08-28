J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.600-10.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $147.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

